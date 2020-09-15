St. Louis, Sep 15 (AP) A teenage girl shot to death in St Louis has become the city's 194th homicide victim in 2020, matching the total for all of 2019 with 3 1/2 months still to go in the year.

Police responded to a call around 6 pm Monday in the Riverview neighbourhood in far northern St Louis and found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound.

She died later at a hospital.

Police have not released the victim's name or age but say she is a minor.

Homicides and non-fatal shootings have spiked to alarming levels since June 1, despite several efforts aimed at curbing violence.

St Louis has had one of the nation's highest per capita homicide rates for several years. (AP)

