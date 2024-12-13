Washington, Dec 13 (AP) Stanley is recalling approximately 2.6 million of its switchback and trigger action stainless steel travel mugs sold in the US because of a potential burn hazard.

The company said that the mug's lid threads can shrink when exposed to heat and torque, causing the lid to detach during use, posing a burn hazard.

Also Read | Same-Sex Marriage in Japan: Ban on Recognising Gay Marriage Is Unconstitutional, Court Finds; Here's What To Know.

Stanley has received 91 reports worldwide, including 16 in the US, of the recalled travel mugs' lids detaching during use, resulting in 38 burn injuries worldwide, including two burn injuries in the US, with 11 consumers worldwide requiring medical attention.

Stanley said the recall includes double-walled mugs sold in a variety of colours including white, black and green, in 12 oz., 16 oz. and 20 oz. sizes with a polypropylene lid. The Stanley logo appears on the front and bottom of the mug.

Also Read | India, UAE Have Common Interest in Preserving and Promoting Stability, Security, Prosperity of Our Regions, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

The mugs were sold on Amazon's website and at Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods, Target and other stores nationwide and online from June 2016 through December 2024 for between $20 and $50, depending on the model.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled travel mugs. They may contact Stanley to receive a free replacement lid, including shipping. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)