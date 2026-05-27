World News | 'Starting New Forever Wars...': US Senator Slams Trump over Iran War

Virginia [US], May 27 (ANI): US Senator Mark Warner heavily criticised President Donald Trump for starting a new 'forever' war and claimed that American military actions continue to take place against Iran.

In a post on X, the Senator who also serves as the Vice Chairman of the Senate Intel Committee slammed Trump for breaking promises and raising costs.

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He said, "Donald Trump keeps claiming the war is about to end... but the truth is, America is still striking Iran. He's breaking every promise, starting new forever wars, and raising costs on everything."

https://x.com/MarkWarner/status/2059375335779574123

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His remarks come as peace hangs by the precipice in West Asia and the Gulf region and talks move at a glacial pace.

CNN reported results of key polls conducted in recent weeks, where the American public expressed its inhibitions that they did not like the war to begin with and that they don't think it will result in much positive outcomes.

Citing a Fox News poll last week it reported that polls showed just 39% of registered voters wanted US military operations to last "as long as it takes to achieve US objectives," compared to 61% who instead preferred a "limited timeframe."

A New York Times-Siena College poll showed 52% of registered voters said the United States should end military operations even if it can't reach a deal with Iran on its nuclear program and that just 37% wanted to resume military operations if the countries can't come to an agreement on Iran's nuclear program.

Meanwhile, CNN also reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps threatened to retaliate after the US carried out what it described as "self-defense strikes" on Iranian missile launch sites and boats around the Strait of Hormuz.

As per the report, the IRGC also claimed that 25 vessels, including oil tankers, transited Hormuz during the "last day and night."

As talks continue to arrive at a memorandum of understanding, disputes over language concerning Iran's nuclear program and sanctions have held up a deal between Washington and Tehran, CNN noted. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)