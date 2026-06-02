World News | 'State Feared His Ideas': Baloch Yakjehti Committee Remembers Saba Dashtiyari on Death Anniversary

Quetta [Balochistan], June 2 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) paid tribute to Baloch intellectual and academic Professor Saba Dashtiyari on the anniversary of his death, describing him as a symbol of resistance, intellectual awakening, and national consciousness in Balochistan.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, BYC said that Professor Saba Dashtiyari was "an intellectual, ideological, and scholarly voice" who consistently advocated for the rights of Balochistan and the preservation of Baloch national identity. The organisation stated that he was not merely an individual but represented an idea, philosophy, and constructive role within Baloch society.

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According to BYC, Dashtiyari dedicated his life to promoting intellectual, educational, and political awareness among the Baloch people. The committee said his writings, lectures, and teachings played a crucial role in fostering critical thinking and ideological development within the community.

The group noted that a gathering place at the University of Balochistan, commonly known as "OPD," had become a center for Dashtiyari's intellectual activities, where he regularly engaged students in discussions on history, politics, literature, culture, and national consciousness.

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BYC further stated, "He continuously challenged the mindset based on oppression, subjugation, and intellectual stagnation that had been imposed on society, and strove to foster critical thinking, self-confidence, collective responsibility, and national consciousness among the youth."

The organisation said Professor Dashtiyari believed that knowledge and awareness were essential tools for strengthening a nation and safeguarding its identity. As a result, education and intellectual development remained central to his lifelong struggle, it added.

Referring to his death, BYC alleged that "frightened by this very intellectual struggle of Saba Dashtiyari, the state martyred him in broad daylight on June 1, 2011." The committee claimed that while his death was a significant loss for the Baloch nation, his ideas and legacy continue to inspire younger generations.

"His thoughts and teachings continue to serve as a source of guidance for Baloch youth," BYC said, adding that his life remains an enduring example of intellectual commitment, resilience, and consciousness.

The committee concluded by stating that Professor Saba Dashtiyari would be remembered in the history of Balochistan as a scholar and teacher who transformed knowledge into a means of resistance and awareness, dedicating himself to the intellectual guidance of his people until his final days. (ANI)

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