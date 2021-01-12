New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): In a veiled attack on Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that linkages between terrorism and transnational organized crime must be fully recognized and addressed vigorously and crime syndicate responsible for the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts "were not being given just state protection" but were "enjoying five-star hospitality".

Coming down heavily on states backing terrorism at an open debate in UNSC on 'International Cooperation in combating terrorism 20 years after the adoption of 1373', the minister suggested an eight-point action plan to counter the menace of terrorism

Without naming any country, the minister said, "linkages between terrorism and transnational organized crime must be fully recognized and addressed vigorously".

"We, in India, have seen the crime syndicate responsible for the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts not just given state protection but enjoying 5-star hospitality," he said.

The minister said some states lack the legal and operational frameworks and technical expertise needed to detect, investigate, and prosecute terrorist financing cases.

"However, there are also other states that are clearly guilty of aiding and supporting terrorism, and wilfully provide financial assistance and safe-havens. While we must enhance capacities of the former, the international community must collectively call out the latter and hold them accountable," he said.

Jaishankar said there must be no ifs and buts in the fight against terrorism.

"Nor should we allow terrorism to be justified and terrorists glorified. All member states must fulfil their obligations enshrined in international counter-terrorism instruments and conventions. Terrorists are terrorists; there are no good and bad ones. Those who propagate this distinction have an agenda. And those who cover up for them are just as culpable," he said.

This is the first time that EAM was making an intervention in the UNSC after India has assumed membership on January 1, 2021.

India suffered roadblocks by China while getting Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar on UN Sanctions list.

Jaishankar said that listing, delisting should be done objectively.

"Enlisting and delisting individuals and entities under the UN sanctions regimes must be done objectively, not for political or religious considerations. Proposals in this regard merit due examination before circulation," he said.

"We must reform the working methods of the Committees dealing with sanctions and counter-terrorism. transparency, accountability and effectiveness are the need of the day. The practice of placing blocks and holds on listing requests without any rhyme or reason must end. This only erodes our collective credibility," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)