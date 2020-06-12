World News | Statues Boarded Up in London Ahead of Anti-racism Protests

London, Jun 12 (AP) Authorities in London have boarded up a war memorial and a statue of wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill ahead of expected rival demonstrations by anti-racism and far-right protesters.

Monuments have become major focuses of contention in demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. A statue of slave trader Edward Colston was hauled from its plinth by protesters in the English port city of Bristol on Sunday and dumped in the harbour.

Also Read | Night Curfew | MHA Writes to States and UTs Asking Them to Allow Movement of Goods Trucks Between 9 PM-5 AM: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:.

Several other statues have been defaced around the country. Police now fear far-right groups plan to seek confrontation under the guise of protecting statues.

With more demonstrations expected on the weekend, a protective plywood screen was erected around Churchill's statue outside Parliament. Authorities also fenced off the nearby Cenotaph, a memorial to Britain's war dead.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine: As Per Moderna Estimate, Less Than 13% of Global Population Can be Vaccinated by 2021-End.

A Black Lives Matter group in London said it was calling off a planned protest on Saturday because the presence of far-right activists would make it unsafe. Another anti-racism protest Friday is set to go ahead. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)