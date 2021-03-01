New York, Mar 1 (AP) Stocks are higher across the board in early trading on Wall Street as bond yields ease lower following several weeks of shooting higher.

Traders were also watching Washington as a big economic stimulus bill moved to the Senate.

The S&P 500 was up 1.5 per cent in the early going Monday. The benchmark index is coming off its second straight weekly loss.

Other indicators were also higher, incluging an index tracking smaller companies, which have been outpacting the rest of the market since the beginning of the year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.42 per cent from 1.45 per cent last week. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)