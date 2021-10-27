New York, Oct 27 (AP) Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average set their latest record highs.

Several big technology companies were posting solid gains, led by Microsoft, which reported a 24per cent surge in profits last quarter as its cloud computing business bounded ahead.

The S&P 500 was wobbling between small gains and losses in the early going, as was the Dow.

The Nasdaq was up 0.5per cent. McDonald's was also up 3.3per cent after turning in results that beat forecasts. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.57per cent. (AP)

