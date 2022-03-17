Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 17 (ANI): Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Thursday said the strong relationship between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will only grow in the times to come and the strong bonds of friendship are bound to flourish and achieve new heights.

Speaking at a felicitation function organised by the Indian community in UAE at the India Social and Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi, Justice Ramana said one of the major reasons for the strong ties between the two nations is that Indians constitute one of the largest ethnic groups in the UAE and they have significantly contributed to the development of the UAE over the years.

India and UAE share a strong friendship and relationship, not only now, but historically, said CJI Ramana.

"One of the major reasons for strong ties between two nations is that Indians constitute one of the strongest ethnic groups. Nearly 3.5 million Indians are living here comprising 30 per cent of the total population, Indians have contributed to the development of UAE over the years," he said.

CJI said one of the most significant things about the Indian diaspora in UAE is their contribution to India. Whenever there is been a calamity or requirement to set up and contribute they have always delivered.

I remember when Kerala faced floods, it was our Gulf brother and sisters who helped those in need," CJI added.

CJI Ramana said it reminds him of famous lines of a Bollywood movie 'mera joota hai japani yeh patloon englishtani sar pe laal topi rusi phir bhi dil hai hindustani'.

"Wherever I go my advice is always to not forget your motherland and don't detach roots. Sustain and promote your culture, celebrate festivals, organise and join cultural events. It's through these concerted efforts that you can promote brotherhood between communities and sustain much-needed solidarity. Each one of you represents what India is known for and what India stands for. Be good, do good, be honest, you will certainly be rewarded," CJI said.

He suggested the organisations of the Indian diaspora in UAE think about creating a legal assistance centre to help those in need of such assistance in India.

National and state legal services authorities in India, which takes care of the legal service needs of 70 per cent needy population totally free of cost, would extend all possible help in dealing with the legal problems of the needy persons in India, he said.

Justice Ramana said he had a meeting with the Minister for Law of the UAE and other dignitaries on several important issues, including pending extradition orders and consular access to visit Indians who are in prison there. On the judicial side, there are some bilateral agreements that India and the UAE have entered into which will help both nations.

The event was also attended by Supreme Court judge Justice Hima Kohli, Sanjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador for UAE among others. (ANI)

