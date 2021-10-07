Quetta, Oct 7 (AP) A powerful 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook parts of southwestern Pakistan early Thursday, killing at least 11 people, a local official said.

Suhail Anwar Shaheen, the deputy commissioner of the area, said at least 200 people have been hurt and he expected the death toll to rise.

The quake was centered about 14 kilometers (8 miles) north-northeast of Harnai in Baluchistan province, according to the US Geological Survey. It was centered about 20 kilometers (12 miles) below the surface.

The location is about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Quetta, the provincial capital that is near the Afghan border. (AP)

