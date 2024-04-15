Melbourne, Apr 15 (AP) A strong magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Monday, authorities said, but there was no tsunami alert or immediate reports of damage.

The quake struck the South Pacific Island nation 110 kilometers (68 miles) southeast of the West New Britain provincial capital Kimbe at a depth of 68 kilometres (42 miles) shortly before 7 am local time (21:00 GMT), the U.S. Geological Survey said in a statement.

Also Read | Iran-Israel War: G7 Expresses 'Full Solidarity and Support' to Israel After Iran's Military Attack.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami alert.

Papua New Guinea sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where much of the world's earthquake and volcanic activity occurs. (AP)

Also Read | Italy Earthquake: Mild Quake of Magnitude 3.7 on Richter Scale Shakes Naples and Mount Vesuvius, Forces Scared Locals Out onto Streets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)