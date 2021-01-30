Nepal [Kathmandu], January 30 (ANI): The student wing of a rival faction of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal on Saturday burnt an effigy of caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in protest against his move to dissolve parliament.

Though more than a month has passed by since then protests against Oli's move are seen on streets and it has also been challenged in the Supreme Court.

"KP Oli won't be allowed to shift from Baluwatar to Balkot. If he doesn't correct regression on time, he won't be spared. We will oust him from the post and bring him onto the streets," a protestor from the All Nepal National Free Students Union (ANNFSU), student union of ruling NCP said.

"Until and unless KP Oli is ousted from Baluwatar and then dragged to Balkot in a bullock cart, our movement won't stop," another protester said.

Over a dozen writ petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court against decision made by Council of Ministers on 20 December to dissolve parliament and call for a fresh election.

As the hearings over cases are underway, caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also has faced two cases of Contempt of Court against him for making remarks about a senior advocate and attempting to influence the court.

Oli has got a week time to reply to the court in person over those cases filed against him. Verdict over cases are expected to be announced next month.

Sweeping election of 2017 by nearly two-third majority seats in Parliament and absolute majority in upper house, Oli became first Prime Minister of Federal Republic of Nepal.

After success in forging alliance between CPN-UML and CPN- Maoist Centre, the two communist parties of Nepal merged and formed the Nepal Communist Party which now is in the verge of formal split.

With Oli's decision to dissolve parliament, protests are raging daily. (ANI)

