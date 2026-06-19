World News | Students, Businesses Suffer as Pakistan's Internet Blackout Continues in South Waziristan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], June 19 (ANI): Residents across several parts of Lower South Waziristan have raised serious concerns over the prolonged suspension of mobile internet services, which have reportedly been unavailable for nearly two months, disrupting education, business activities, and communication in the region.

The outage has affected thousands of people in both Birmal and Wana tehsils, leaving communities increasingly isolated in an era where digital connectivity is essential, as reported by Dawn.

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According to Dawn, areas impacted in Birmal tehsil include Azam Warsak, Kalotai, Landi Doag, and several others. In Wana tehsil, residents of Ghowa Kohwa, Zeri Noor, Dazha Ghundai and Kari Kot are also struggling with the continued lack of mobile internet access.

Residents have expressed frustration over what they describe as an extended disruption of a basic necessity. They argue that internet connectivity has become crucial for accessing public services, staying informed and maintaining communication with relatives and institutions. Many believe the prolonged suspension reflects a broader failure to address the digital needs of remote communities.

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Students have been among the worst affected. Many learners say they are unable to access online educational resources, conduct research, communicate with schools and universities or participate in virtual classes. Several students fear that the disruption is negatively affecting their academic progress and examination preparation.

The region's business community has also voiced concern. Traders say modern commerce depends heavily on internet-based services such as online banking, digital transactions and communication with suppliers and customers. Some business owners reportedly travel long distances solely to access internet services required for routine commercial operations, as highlighted by Dawn.

Youth groups and social activists have further criticised the situation, stating that the internet shutdown has restricted access to information and disconnected residents from national and international developments. Residents have appealed to the federal government, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other relevant authorities to restore services immediately, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)