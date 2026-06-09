World News | Submitting Memorandum to UNMOGIP on Behalf of People of J-K Against Atrocities by Pakistani Authorities in PoJK: Kashmiri Activist Javed Beigh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 9 (ANI): Kashmiri activist Javed Beigh on Monday strongly condemned the atrocities in PoJK orchestrated by Pakistani rulers and said they will submit a memorandum on behalf of the people of Jammu & Kashmir to the UN office (UNMOGIP) to register their strong protest.

He said the exact death toll in PoJK remains unknown due to a complete blackout and the Internet and phone lines have been cut off.

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The activist said the rulers in Pakistan resorted to "khoon ki holi" in the region.

Anti-Pakistan the protests were raised by the protestors over killing of innocent people in PoJK.

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"Today, we are holding a symbolic protest and submitting a memorandum on behalf of the people of Jammu & Kashmir to the UN office (UNMOGIP). This protest and memorandum is against the atrocities being committed in PoJK, orchestrated by Pakistani rulers and the killing of civilians. The exact death toll remains unknown due to a complete blackout; the Internet and phone lines have been cut off," Beigh said.

"We are here today to register a symbolic, peaceful protest and submit a memorandum on behalf of the people of Jammu & Kashmir regarding the injustices inflicted upon the oppressed Kashmiri population by Pakistani rulers, particularly the recent events in Rawalakot. That is our objective," he added.

He asserted that PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan are part of India.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan regarding the ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), accusing Islamabad of using fake news to mask its systemic failures and severe human rights violations.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to queries during the regular media briefing, highlighted a recurring pattern of misinformation originating from Pakistan.

"We continue to see in this context a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. It is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses," Jaiswal said in response to a question by ANI.

Jaiswal expressed grave concern over the heavy-handed crackdown by Pakistani security forces on civilians who have been protesting against economic hardship and lack of basic rights in the occupied territory.

"There are reports of severe police brutality in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in which several protestors have been killed and many injured," the MEA spokesperson added.

Jaiswal stated that the world must take note of the deteriorating situation in the region.

"We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses," he said.

The remarks come amid widespread protests in PoJK, where residents have taken to the streets to demonstrate over issues including governance, economic hardship, and the allocation of reserved legislative seats.

Soaring inflation, high electricity bills, and the scarcity of essential commodities are some of the other issues over which the protestors are demonstrating.Local media reports have suggested that the Pakistani administration has deployed paramilitary forces to quell the dissent, leading to violent clashes and casualties.

Clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Rawalakot and other areas have reportedly left several people dead and many injured, triggering widespread condemnation and calls for an independent investigation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)