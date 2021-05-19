Khartoum [Sudan], May 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Sudan's Higher Committee for Health Emergencies on Tuesday decided to suspend study at all universities and schools for one month to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"It has been decided to suspend study at all universities and schools for one month starting from the date of the decision," said the committee in a statement.

The committee also decided to prevent the entry of all passengers arriving directly from India or via other countries, through all crossings, who were in India during the past 14 days, it added.

The committee further decided to reduce the number of workers at different institutions, and ban social gatherings or other public activities at halls and clubs, as well as whatever may increase the risk of the pandemic's spread, the statement said.

The committee warned of an expected fast spread of COVID-19, saying "the number of infected people may exceed 100,000 cases during the first and second week of June."

According to the Sudanese health ministry's statistics issued on Tuesday, Sudan has so far reported a total of 34,707 COVID-19 cases, including 1,116 deaths. (ANI/Xinhua)

