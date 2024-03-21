Khartoum [Sudan], March 21 (ANI): The United Nations has warned that Sudan is suffering from one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent history after nearly a year of war, Al Jazeera reported.

Fighting between the army, headed by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, since last April has killed tens of thousands of people, as the threat of famine looms amid international inaction.

"By all measures - the sheer scale of humanitarian needs, the numbers of people displaced and facing hunger - Sudan is one of the worst humanitarian disasters in recent memory," Edem Wosornu, director of operations at the UN Office for the Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said on Wednesday.

"A humanitarian travesty is playing out in Sudan under a veil of international inattention and inaction," Wosornu told the UN Security Council on behalf of OCHA head Martin Griffiths.

"Simply put, we are failing the people of Sudan," she added, describing the population's "desperation."

According to the United Nations, the conflict has led to the displacement of more than eight million people, Al Jazeera reported.

Earlier this month, the Security Council called for an immediate ceasefire during Ramadan and urged better access to humanitarian aid. However, the ceasefire was not realised due to disagreements between the warring sides.

Notably, over 18 million Sudanese are facing acute food insecurity - 10 million more than at this time last year - while 7,30,000 Sudanese children are believed to be suffering from severe malnutrition.

Griffiths warned the Security Council last week that "almost five million people could slip into catastrophic food insecurity in some parts of the country in the coming months".

The deputy executive director of the UN World Food Programme (WFP), Carl Skau, also said on Wednesday, that coordinated efforts and "joined-up diplomacy" is critical to prevent Sudan from becoming world's largest hunger crisis.

He cautioned there is a "high risk" that the country could see famine levels of hunger in May when the agricultural season begins.

Among the displaced are refugees who have fled to neighbouring countries such as South Sudan, where tent camps have been set up to help those fleeing. (ANI)

