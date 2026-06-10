World News | Sudhan Gurung Makes Comeback as Home Minister, Announces Further Investigation into Nepalese Royal Massacre

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 10 (ANI): Making a comeback after 48 days since his resignation, Nepal's newly appointed Home Minister Sudhan Gurung has announced further investigation into the Royal Massacre of June 2001 by studying the previous investigation reports.

Gurung, who had resigned from the post earlier in April following his connection to a controversial businessman, made his comeback on Tuesday again as the Home Minister. The latest round of investigation promise falls in second position in his four major policy decisions aimed at reforming national security and tackling unresolved high-profile cases, declaring that "every criminal file in the country will now be reopened".

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"Regarding the Narayanhiti Royal Palace massacre that occurred on 19 Jestha 2058 BS, the process of further investigation will be carried out by studying the previous investigation reports," Sudhan Gurung, the Home Minister and one of the claimed leaders of the Gen-Z protest of last September, announced.

On Tuesday, President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Gurung, as well as to independent lawmaker Mahabir Pun, who was appointed minister for science, technology and innovation.

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Gurung's path back to the Cabinet was cleared after a government-formed investigation committee concluded that nothing unusual was found in his landholdings. However, the committee has yet to reach a definitive conclusion regarding his financial transactions and share investments.

The investigation found that Gurung owns 19 ropani and 15 annas (1.014 hectares) of land in Karkichhap, Dhankuta, while properties registered in his father's name include 30 kattha in Bharatpur-18, Chitwan, and 221 ropani (11.29 hectares) in Chum Nubri, Gorkha.

A cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning also acknowledged the committee report and moved ahead with the appointment of Gurung as the Home Minister. The committee report is yet to be made public. When Gurung walked out of the home ministry on April 22, he framed his resignation as a test of the political culture he had promised to build.

The former home minister, who had risen to the limelight after last September's Gen Z movement and had become one of the most recognisable faces of Prime Minister Balendra Shah's government, said he was stepping aside to allow an impartial investigation into allegations surrounding his financial dealings.

"To ensure an impartial investigation into matters concerning me and to avoid any conflict of interest while in office, I have resigned from the post of home minister with immediate effect," he said.

Less than two months later, Gurung returned to the ministry. Gurung's political ascent had been unusually swift. From the outset, Gurung emphasised an "action-oriented" approach. One of the Cabinet's early decisions was to implement the report of a high-level committee formed to investigate the September 8-9 Gen Z protests. He initiated discussions to arrest the CPN-UML chair and former prime minister KP Sharma Oli and former home minister Ramesh Lekhak.

Police officials initially advised caution, saying arrests should follow legal procedures, including court-issued warrants. Gurung came under scrutiny after his investments in "Star Micro Insurance Company and Liberty Micro Life Insurance". The reports noted that Deepak Bhatta and the Shanker Group were also linked to the companies.

Further questions emerged after a photograph surfaced showing Bhatta being honoured as a donor by Hami Nepal, an organisation chaired by Gurung, in 2021. The controversy deepened when Gurung's public asset declaration did not mention investments in the two micro-insurance companies, creating further pressure for him to resign. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)