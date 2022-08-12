New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday expressed grief over the suicide of Indian woman Mandeep Kaur in New York and assured that the Indian embassy and consulate are in touch with the family and local authorities.

Mandeep Kaur died by suicide on August 3. Kaur was allegedly tortured by her husband Ranjotveer Singh Sandhu, as per the story which was narrated in a video she posted online.

"Suicide of Mandeep Kaur, Indian living in New York, was very tragic. Our Consulate in New York is in touch with the local authorities, police, family and the Indian community. Our embassy in Washington DC is in contact with US authorities, who assured us of appropriate action," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a press briefing.

Bagchi also added that US authorities have given assurance that whatever appropriate action is under their laws will be taken.

"Our embassy and consulate in New York are trying their best effort in the investigation and will give assistance to the family members. They are in touch with family members and close contacts," the MEA spokesperson said.

Kaur, who was allegedly tortured by her husband, died by suicide on August 3 after she posted an online video in which she spoke about years of traumatic domestic abuse by her husband Ranjotveer Singh Sandhu.

The distressing video went viral and sparked massive outrage across India and abroad. The Indian consulate in New York City expressed grief over her demise.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Mandeep Kaur in Queens, New York under most tragic circumstances. We are in touch with the US authorities at the Federal and local levels as well as the community. We stand ready to render all assistance," it had tweeted.

Before ending her life, Kaur released a heart-rending video, narrating the excruciatingly painful details of the torture she faced at the hands of her husband following which a massive storm took over social media. (ANI)

