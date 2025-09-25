Damaged cars lie in the aftermath of flooding brought by Super Typhoon Ragasa in Hualien, Taiwan, on Sept 24, 2025. (Photo/Reuters)

Taipei [Taiwan], September 25 (ANI): At least 15 people were killed and approximately 46 people sustained injuries in Taiwan after Typhoon Ragasa brought torrential rainfall, authorities have said, according to local media reports on Thursday.

The tropical cyclone Ragasa had formed last week over the Pacific Ocean last week rapidly intensified to become a Category 5 super typhoon on Monday with winds exceeding 260kph (162mph). It made landfall in the Philippines on Monday before making its way to Taiwan, Hong Kong and China.

Ragasa was downgraded from a super to a severe typhoon on Wednesday and has moved along the southern Chinese coast toward Vietnam today.

Taiwan's national fire agency revised the death toll from the earlier reported toll of 17, Focus Taiwan said. As of Thursday morning, the storm had killed at least 15 people -- all in Hualien County, it said, adding that 31 people are missing. Meanwhile Philippines is bracing up for the Severe Tropical Storm Bualoi (locally known as Opong), with several airlines cancelling or rescheduling their flights, PNA reported.

Philippines weather department in an 7 am (local time) advisory today said Opong was spotted 365 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar and is expected to directly hit Luzon on September 26.

The country's Department of Social Welfare and Development said that standby funds and stockpiles, which include 2.5 million family food packs and other non-food items have been strategically prepositioned across all areas of the country.

The Philippines authorities confirmed that at least nine people have been killed by Super Typhoon Ragasa since Tuesday, after seven more bodies were recovered from a capsized fishing vessel off Cagayan . Philippine Coast Guard said that 13 firshermen were confirmed to be on board when the fishing boat took shelter from the onslaught of Super Typhoon Ragasa but later capsized after massive waves struck their vessel, the Philippine News Agency said.

According to Taiwan's Central Emergency Operation Centre, search and rescue operations are continuing after a barrier lake in the mountains above Guangfu Township burst its banks during heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Ragasa. two patients had died after being unable to reach medical care due to flooding, while nearly 300 others remained stranded, the state media said.

Authorities in Guangdong Province, in southern China, evacuated more than 2.16 million of its locals as Typhoon Ragasa, which made landfall on the coast of Hailing Island in the province at about 5 pm on Wednesday, Chinese state media Xinhua reported.

Authorities in China reported that Ragasa, the most powerful typhoon to hit China this year reached sustained wind speeds of 165 miles per hour on Monday, making it briefly the most powerful storm in the world so far this year. It crossed China with sustained winds of 144km/h and higher gusts.

Hong Kong is slowly returning to normal with authorities clearing the backlog of 1,000 flights with light disruptions at the Hong Kong airport over the past few days. Public transport, including the metro rail services were suspended and schools were suspended.

Meanwhile, Vietnam news agency said that Ragasa weakened on Thursday morning but continues to pose serious risks for the country' northern coastal provinces.

Wind speeds near the eye reached level 9 (75-88km per hour), with gusts up to level 11, Ragasa is forecast to keep moving west at about 20km per hour and gradually weaken into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

Heavy rain has been forecast across the northern region of the country. (ANI)

