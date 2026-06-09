World News | Support for Ukraine Strengthens as EU Readies to Roll out EUR90 Billion Loan

Nicosia [Cyprus], June 9 (ANI): The European Union is seeking to boost its support to Ukraine and pressurise Russia with more sanctions against Moscow's "war economy". European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas announced that the EUR90 billion loan package for Ukraine is ready to roll out, with the first tranche earmarked for drones.

At the informal EU defence ministers meeting, European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas said at a press conference that for next week's Foreign Affairs Council, her services have proposed more than 80 new listings targeting Russia's "military industrial complex, human rights violators, and propagandists".

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She reiterated the support for Ukraine and highlighted that the ministers looked into deepening the defence industrial cooperation with Ukraine, particularly on air defence-- which Kiev critically needs and added that this must go "hand in hand" with facilitating production of Ukrainian systems in the European Union and establishing European companies in Ukraine.

Kallas said at the presser that the EUR90 billion loan for Ukraine is ready to roll out, and the first EUR5.9 billion payout is going to be for drones this month.

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The developments came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the United Kingdom for a two-day trip during which he met King Charles III and held talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the E3-Ukraine format.

Sharing a picture from his meeting with King Charles III on X, Zelenskyy thanked the British monarch and the people of the United Kingdom for their continued backing.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2064024347740643403?s=20

"As always, a good audience with His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. I thank His Majesty, the people, and the entire United Kingdom for their ironclad support for our people," Zelenskyy posted.

During his discussions with Starmer, Zelenskyy raised Ukraine's need for additional missiles for air defence systems and other critical support aimed at protecting energy infrastructure and preparing for winter.

The Ukrainian President also spoke with US Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner during a stopover at Chisinau Airport, where they discussed prospects surrounding the conflict in the context of the upcoming G7 Summit and other engagements scheduled this month.

In another post on X, Zelenskyy said he had also spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron to coordinate next steps following the London discussions and to review details of the talks held with the US envoys.

"We must use every available opportunity to reinvigorate diplomacy and bring the end of Russia's war against Ukraine closer. We are preparing for the G7 format in France, and it is important that there be strong results," Zelenskyy stated. (ANI)

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