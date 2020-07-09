Washington, Jul 9 (AP) The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a prosecutor's demand for President Donald Trump's tax returns as part of a criminal investigation that includes hush-money payments to women who claim they had affairs with Trump.

The court ruled 7-2 in a case in which it heard arguments by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Indo-Sino Border Stand-Off in Ladakh: First Phase of Disengagement Between Troops of India & China Completed; Chinese Soldiers Moved Back From Finger 4 to 5, Say Sources.

The records are held by Trump's longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, which has said it would comply with a court order.

It probably will be at least several weeks before the court issues a formal judgment that would trigger the turnover of the records. (AP)

Also Read | Kartarpur Corridor Re-Opening: India Has Agreement, Consulting Various Stakeholders, Says MEA on Pakistan's Readiness to Open Religious Corridor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)