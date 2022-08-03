Kathmandu, Aug 3 (PTI) Security agencies in Nepal on Wednesday arrested a suspected gold smuggler at the Tribhuvan International Airport here while he was boarding a Mumbai-bound flight of Nepal Airlines Corporation.

The passenger named Santosh Lamichhane, who boarded the plane, was stopped and sent for checking at the airport security, according to Teknath Sitaula, Director, Operations at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

According to Sitaula, the Nepal police had provided information that a suspect involved in gold smuggling had boarded the plane.

The flight to Mumbai was scheduled to take off from the airport at 1:15 PM but after the delay it finally took off at 3:15 PM, said airport officials.

The arrested person is being interrogated by the police.

