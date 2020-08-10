Berlin, Aug 10 (AP) A German woman appears to have killed her four-year-old twin girls near the Swiss village of Utikon and then committed suicide, Zurich authorities said Monday.

Police said a passer-by found all three in a car in a wooded area near the village, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) west of Zurich at 7:30 a.m.

Rescue crews rushed to the scene but found the 30-year-old and the two girls dead on arrival.

Further details were not released and the investigation was ongoing.

Utikon municipality leader Christ Linder told the local Blick newspaper that so far there are no indications the woman had any link to the town. (AP)

