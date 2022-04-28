Bern [Switzerland], April 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Switzerland adopted on Wednesday a fifth package of EU sanctions against Russia that ban import of caviar, seafood, coal, timber and cement in a bid to punish Russia for a military operation in Ukraine.

"This implements the Federal Council's decision of 13 April to adopt the EU's latest package of sanctions. The measures come into force at 6pm on 27 April 2022," the Swiss government said in a statement.

Also Read | Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa Visits LoC, Lauds Combat Readiness of Troops.

The new measures ban export of industrial robots, certain chemical products and other goods that can help strengthen Russia's industrial capacities.

An exemption will be made for export of military-grade equipment that protects from nuclear, biological or chemical hazards, under a request from the UN's Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Also Read | China Concerned Over Falling Birth Rate Amid Decline in Marriage Registrations.

In the financial sector, Switzerland prohibited support for Russian entities in public ownership and registration of trusts for Russian nationals or residents.

The Council also extended the ban on export of banknotes and sales of securities in Swiss francs and euros to Belarusian nationals and entities to cover all official EU currencies. The same measure is planned for Russia. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)