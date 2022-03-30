Bern [Switzerland], March 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The Swiss government on Wednesday said that it has decided to lift all COVID-19 restrictions in the country on April 1.

Starting April 1, the requirement to wear masks in public transport and medical institutions, as well as the requirement of self-isolation for those who have tested positive for COVID-19, will be lifted, the government said in a statement.

"Due to the high level of immunization of the population, there has been no significant increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in recent weeks, but the number of infections has risen again. The situation is unlikely to worsen in the months ahead. However, it is impossible to predict the development of the pandemic. SARS-CoV-2 is expected to become endemic rather than cease to exist. Therefore, new seasonable surges should be expected," the statement read.

Switzerland will also establish a transition phase until spring 2023 with increased monitoring of COVID-19 infections, including testing, vaccination, and contact tracing.

The cantonal authorities of Switzerland will now be responsible for containing the spread of COVID-19, the government added.

A total of 3,468,289 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Switzerland since the start of the pandemic, and 13,534 people have died. Almost 6 million people, or 69.8 per cent of the country's population, have been vaccinated. (ANI/Sputnik)

