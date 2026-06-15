World News | Switzerland Welcomes US-Iran Understanding, Offers Venue for Formal Signing

By Ayushi Agarwal

Bern [Switzerland], June 15 (ANI): Switzerland has welcomed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached between the United States and Iran, describing it as an important step towards de-escalation and regional stability in the Near and Middle East.

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In a response to ANI, the spokesperson for the Swiss Foreign Ministry said peace and security in the region remain a priority of Swiss foreign policy.

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said it is currently in close contact with the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar to facilitate the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding in Switzerland later this week.

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"Peace and security in the Near and Middle East are a priority of Swiss foreign policy. Switzerland welcomes the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and Iran, facilitated by Pakistan with the support of Qatar and other states, as an important step towards de-escalation. The FDFA is currently in close contact with the US, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar to facilitate the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding in Switzerland at the end of the week", said the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry to ANI.

Swiss authorities, however, declined to provide additional details regarding the proceedings or the planned signing ceremony at this stage.

"No further details regarding the proceedings or the signing ceremony can be provided at this time", the spokesperson added.

The development comes amid intensified diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions in West Asia and creating space for further negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

It comes after US President Donald Trump said the agreement with Iran would help bring "real peace" and enhance security in West Asia. The proposed understanding is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland later this week, marking a significant diplomatic step towards de-escalation in the region.

Following the announcement, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, confirmed the peace deal and outlined Tehran's conditions for moving forward with negotiations.

"The deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday on his Truth Social platform. "Ships of the world, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

According to Iran's state-affiliated Press TV, Gharibabadi said the official signing ceremony would take place on Friday, after which the text of the Memorandum of Understanding would be released publicly. He stated that Iran would enter a proposed 60-day negotiation period for a final agreement only after verifying that the United States had fulfilled commitments related to ending hostilities, lifting the blockade and releasing Iranian assets.

The peace deal is set to be signed on Friday in Switzerland.

Earlier, European Union leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa welcomed the peace agreement reached between the US and Iran and urged its swift and full implementation by all parties. They called for the restoration of freedom of navigation, terming it essential for the global economy.

Leaders across the world have welcomed the landmark peace agreement between the United States and Iran, describing it as a rare diplomatic opening to restore stability in West Asia, revive freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, ease mounting pressure on global energy markets and economic growth and create momentum for a lasting resolution of concerns surrounding Tehran's nuclear programme. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)