Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 7 (ANI): Swiss Ambassador to India Dr Ralf Heckner visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday and offered prayers.

Ambassador Heckner was guided around the temple premises by the temple officials. He also joined 'langar' at the temple.

"It was an incredible experience for me. I felt the spirituality of the place and I was privileged to be able to pray with his holiness ('Jathedar' of 'Akal Takht'). I prayed for the Sikh community and I also prayed for peace in the world," the Swiss Ambassador said talking to ANI.

Talking about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, he said, "I prayed for peace in Europe and I prayed also for peace all over the world," adding that India was also included in his prayers.

Earlier on February 28, the Swiss Federal Council, Switzerland's top administrative body decided to adopt the packages of sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) against Russia, including freezing the assets of a number of Russian individuals and companies, reported Xinhua News Agency

Swiss airspace is closed to all flights from Russia and to all movements of aircraft with Russian markings with the exception of flights for humanitarian, medical or diplomatic purposes.

Switzerland has also expressed its willingness to actively contribute to a solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. (ANI)

