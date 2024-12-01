Aleppo [Syria], December 1 (ANI): Rebels haved capture majority of Aleppo in major blow to President Assad's forces.

The surprise offensive, launched by a rebel alliance earlier this week, saw fighters push eastward through surrounding villages, reigniting a conflict that had largely been stagnant in recent years, CNN reported. This marks the first time rebel forces have entered Aleppo since government troops regained control of the city in 2016 during the civil war.

By Saturday morning (local time), footage geolocated by CNN showed that rebels had taken control of significant parts of Aleppo, with videos showing fighters at key locations, including one where armed men waved an opposition flag and chanted "God is great" in Arabic at a central square, CNN reported.

According to CNN, the only area still under government and Iranian militia control appears to be the northeastern part of the city, where some neighbourhoods remain intact under Assad's forces.

In response to the city's changing dynamics, the rebels imposed a 24-hour curfew starting at 5 pm local time on Saturday, citing "the safety of the residents of the city and to secure private and public property from tampering or harm."

Syria's defence ministry acknowledged the rebel offensive and reported the deaths of dozens of soldiers. While confirming the rebels had entered Aleppo, the ministry claimed that the opposition forces "were unable to establish solid positions" and said reinforcements were on the way for a counteroffensive, as reported by CNN.

As a countermeasure, Russia's air force launched strikes against opposition fighters in Aleppo and Idlib provinces, CNN reported, citing Russian state media.

Kurdish forces, meanwhile, have expanded their control over parts of Aleppo, moving into areas that had been controlled by the Syrian government prior to this week's offensive. The Kurdish YPG militia, which has historically clashed with other rebel factions in northern Syria, is now engaged in tensions with the rebel alliance. A confrontation was reported on Saturday, with some factions of the alliance planning to target Kurdish positions in northern Aleppo.

The loss of Aleppo is a significant blow to Assad's forces. Once Syria's largest city and its economic hub, Aleppo is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. The city was a key rebel stronghold until it fell to government forces in 2016. With the rebels now gaining ground again, they are no longer confined to Idlib, potentially altering the trajectory of the conflict. (ANI)

