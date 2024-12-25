Visuals from Syria after rebels took over ending the Assad regime (File Photo/Reuters)

Damascus [Syria], December 25 (ANI): Syria's de facto leader and Vice President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has reached an agreement with Syrian rebel factions to unite under the country's Defence Ministry, according to the new Syrian administration, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday.

According to Al Jazeera, citing a statement by the new administration, a meeting between al-Sharaa and the leaders of the rebel groups resulted in a deal for the dissolution of these factions and their integration into the ministry.

However, the Kurdish-led, US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria are not part of this agreement, Al Jazeera reported.

Syrian interim Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir had also announced the ministry's restructuring would involve former rebel groups and defected officers from Bashar al-Assad's army.

According to Al Jazeera, this marks a significant development in Syria, particularly after the fall of ousted President Assad's regime, when opposition forces had taken control of parts of Damascus. The main concern had been how these armed groups would unite.

Al-Sharaa's leadership has now facilitated this merger under the Defence Ministry, a notable achievement, Al Jazeera reported.

Following a major offensive that brought rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) into power in Damascus, Murhaf Abu Qasra, a key figure in the rebellion, was appointed as the interim defence minister. Al-Sharaa has emphasised that all weapons in Syria, including those held by Kurdish forces, will be under state control and also reassured Western officials that HTS would not seek revenge against the previous regime or oppress minorities, focusing instead on reconstruction and economic development, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The Syrian opposition fighters took control of Damascus on December 8, leading to Assad's flight and ending his regime after over 13 years of civil war. Forces loyal to al-Sharaa have established a three-month caretaker government. On the same day, Qatar called for the swift lifting of sanctions on Syria, following the reopening of its embassy in Damascus and a high-level visit that marked a shift in diplomatic relations. (ANI)

