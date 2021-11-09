Taipei [Taiwan], November 9 (ANI): Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Tai-san said that Beijing should cooperate with Taipei in eradicating illegal sand dredging by Chinese ships, reported local media.

Emphasising that the practice of Chinese dredgers crossing into Taiwan waters is damaging the environment, the Minister said that it is depleting resources for the local fishing sector, according to Taiwan News.

Chiu stressed that the authorities should continue to take action against the illegal dredging while contacting China to encourage it to enforce the law, reported Liberty Times.

Most frequently, such illicit practices occur near the outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu by the coast of the Chinese province of Fujian and near Penghu in the middle of the Taiwan Strait, said Chiu. Under previous cross-strait agreements designed to fight crime, the evidence of the infractions is being provided to Beijing.

During the MAC meeting held on Tuesday, officials discussed China's expanding maritime legislation, which threatens free navigation in the Asia Pacific and Southeast Asia while strengthening its coast guard into a "second Navy". (ANI)

