World News | Taiwan Condemns Beijing After Chinese Vessels Enter Restricted Waters Near Itu Aba Island

Taipei [Taiwan], June 13 (ANI): Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) has strongly criticised Beijing after two Chinese vessels briefly entered restricted waters near Taiwan-controlled Itu Aba Island in the South China Sea, marking the first such incident recorded in the area, according to Taipei Times.

As reported by Taipei Times, the CGA stated that the Chinese patrol vessel Sansha Zhifa 301 and supply ship Sansha 2 entered the restricted zone surrounding Itu Aba Island twice on Friday morning.

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The report said that the incursions occurred at 8:28 am and 8:31 am, during which the Chinese vessels made sudden, sharp turns that allegedly endangered Taiwanese coast guard personnel aboard patrol boats. The Taiwanese vessels tracked the Chinese ships and repeatedly ordered them to leave the area.

Taipei Times reported that the two Chinese vessels exited the restricted waters, extending approximately 4 km to 6 km from the island's coastline, by around 8:43 a.m. Following the incident, the CGA issued what it described as its "strongest condemnation" of China's actions and reaffirmed its commitment to defending Taiwan's sovereignty and maintaining maritime security.

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The CGA noted that this was the first time Chinese official vessels had been detected entering the restricted waters around Itu Aba Island. Taipei Times further reported that the incident follows a series of recent incursions by Chinese coast guard ships into waters east of Taiwan and around the Taiwan-controlled Pratas (Dongsha) Islands.

According to the report, Beijing has recently conducted several rounds of what it termed "special maritime law enforcement operations." China said these operations were launched in response to planned maritime boundary discussions between Japan and the Philippines east of Taiwan, arguing that such talks undermine China's territorial claims and maritime rights.

Itu Aba Island, located approximately 1,600 km southwest of Kaohsiung, is currently staffed byTaiwan's around 200 CGA personnel. The Pratas Islands, situated roughly 450 km southwest of Kaohsiung, are manned by about 300 coast guard personnel. The Taipei Times noted that these are the two island groups in the South China Sea that remain under Taiwan's control. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)