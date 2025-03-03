Taipei [Taiwan], March 3 (ANI): The government is considering changes to immigration laws for residents of Hong Kong and Macau to prevent influence from China, Taipei Times reported.

According to a source, the government may remove an optional path to citizenship for these residents and extend the time required for them to qualify for permanent residency.

The proposed changes aim to prevent the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from influencing Taiwan through immigration from Hong Kong and Macau, as per Taipei Times.

An official familiar with the matter speaking on condition of anonymity said the government could amend immigration laws for residents of the territories who currently receive preferential treatment.

The move was part of "national security-related legislative reform," they added.

Under the proposed amendments, individuals from Hong Kong and Macau would need to live in Taiwan for four years before being eligible for permanent residency, up from the current one-year requirement. Additionally, they would no longer be able to apply for citizenship after gaining permanent residency, the official said.

According to the source, the proposal was being considered in response to the changing situation in Hong Kong, to which more than two million mainland Chinese have migrated since the 1997 handover of the territory, the source said.

According to Taipei Times, Taiwan's relaxed immigration policies for Hong Kongers have become a major national security loophole, especially after Beijing imposed the territory's National Security Law in 2020, which significantly altered Hong Kong's landscape and enhanced the authorities' power, they said.

"Whether they arrived through marriage with a Taiwanese, investment immigration or obtained residency through a professional skill, Hong Kong migrants almost always apply for permanent residence in the second year," they said.

"No country in the world has an immigration policy like Taiwan, with such relaxed terms," they added.

Higlighting the strict rules, the official stated, under the proposed amendments, residency applicants from Hong Kong or Macau who have worked for the CCP, the Chinese military or Chinese public institutions would be strictly scrutinised and potentially have their applications denied.

"The original purpose behind allowing Hong Kong and Macau residents to easily apply for permanent residency in Taiwan is no longer applicable given the changes to those territories caused by CCP policies," they said.

The government's proposed changes to immigration laws would align the rules for Hong Kong and Macau residents with those for immigrants from other countries. However, the new rules would still be more lenient than those for applicants from mainland China, who must stay in Taiwan for six years before applying for a national ID card.

The option of "long-term residence" for applicants from the two territories is similar to the permanent residency option available to other foreigners, with the key exception being that the "long-term residence" option does not allow a path to citizenship, the source said.

"We have found that some migrants from Hong Kong and Macau are not interested in Republic of China citizenship anyway, and only want some form of permanent residence. So, we do not anticipate the change being a problem," they said.

Authorities would review the proposal, and would communicate with Hong Konger groups in Taiwan before amending the laws, they said. (ANI)

