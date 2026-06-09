World News | Taiwan Detects 1 Sortie of Chinese Aircraft, 6 Vessels, 9 Ships

Taipei [Taiwan], June 9 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Tuesday reported 1 PLA aircraft sortie, along with 6 naval vessels and 9 official ships operating around its territory.

In a post on X, the MND said, "1 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 9 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 1 sorties entered Taiwan's southeastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

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https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2064150489625767946?s=20

The Ministry of Defence said that it monitored the situation and responded.

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On Monday, the Ministry of National Defence reported 2 PLA aircraft sorties, along with 6 naval vessels and 7 official ships operating around its territory.

In a post on X, the MND said, "2 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 7 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 2 sorties entered Taiwan's eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

Meanwhile, Focus Taiwan reported how earlier in June, Taiwan's first domestically built submarine departed from the Port of Kaohsiung for its latest round of sea trials that included dive tests.

Citing the Military News Agency, Focus Taiwan said that the trial marked the submarine's 15th sea trial overall and ninth submerged-navigation test.

The development amid the backdrop of China continuing to increase the intensity of its military activity around Taiwan.

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)