Taipei [Taiwan], February 15 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected 24 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircrafts, including J-10, KJ-500 region from 10:50 am (UTC+8) on Sunday.

Out of the 24 aircrafts, 18 crossed the median line of Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Sharing a post on X, MND wrote, "Overall 24 #PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 1050 hr today. Out of which, 18 crossed the median line of the #Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ."

On Saturday, MND detected 19 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, eight People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, and one official ship operating in the region up until 6 am (UTC+8) today.

Of the 19 aircraft, 15 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. A Chinese balloon was also detected during this period.

Meanwhile, following the recent transit of two US ships through Taiwan Strait, Beijing reiterated its position on Taiwan, and emphasised that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory and stated that it "opposes any country challenging or threatening China's sovereignty and security under the pretext of freedom of navigation."

During a regular press conference on Wednesday, Guo Jiakun, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said, "Let me stress that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The Taiwan question has nothing to do with freedom of navigation but bears on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

He added, "China firmly opposes any country challenging or threatening China's sovereignty and security under the pretext of freedom of navigation."

In recent weeks, China has visibly increased its capacity to conduct amphibious assaults on Taiwan's beaches with new naval equipment. This includes the formal launch of a unique advanced landing helicopter assault (LHA) vessel and the mass production of floating bridge docks to aid ship unloading during beach landings.

The Taiwan-China conflict remaines a longstanding geopolitical issue centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. While Taiwan functioned as a de facto independent state with its own government, military, and economy, Beijing considers it a breakaway province under the "One China" policy.

Since the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), when the Republic of China's government retreated to Taiwan, China had used diplomatic, economic, and military measures to pressure Taiwan, which continued to assert its independence with strong domestic support. (ANI)

