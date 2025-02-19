Taipei [Taiwan], February 19 (ANI): Taiwan recorded 36 sorties of People's Liberation Army aircraft and seven naval vessels operating near its territory till 6 am (local time) on Wednesday, according to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND).

As per the Taiwan Defence Ministry, 33 out of 36 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, eastern and southwestern ADIZ.

"36 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 33 out of 36 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, eastern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly", Taiwan's MND posted on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan recorded 8 sorties of People's Liberation Army aircraft, 9 naval vessels and one official ship operating near its territory till 6 am (local time).

In recent weeks, China has visibly increased its capacity to conduct amphibious assaults on Taiwan's beaches with new naval equipment. This includes the formal launch of a unique advanced landing helicopter assault (LHA) vessel and the mass production of floating bridge docks to aid ship unloading during beach landings.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of National Defence (MND) strongly asserted that the Taiwan Strait is not under the sovereignty of China, emphasising that the freedom of navigation exercised by like-minded countries proves its legal status.

The MND further criticised China's military actions against Taiwan and its neighbouring countries, saying that these actions only highlight China's role as the greatest threat to regional peace and stability.

Sharing a post on X on Monday, MND said, "The Taiwan Strait is by no means under PRC sovereignty! Like-minded countries' freedom of navigation proves its legal status. #PLA military actions against #Taiwan and its neighbors only reaffirm that the PRC is the greatest threat to regional peace and stability."

The Taiwan-China conflict remained a longstanding geopolitical issue centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. While Taiwan functioned as a de facto independent state with its own government, military, and economy, Beijing considered it a breakaway province under the "One China" policy.

Since the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), when the Republic of China's government retreated to Taiwan, China had used diplomatic, economic, and military measures to pressure Taiwan, which continued to assert its independence with strong domestic support. (ANI)

