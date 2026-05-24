World News | Taiwan Detects 4 Sorties of Chinese Military Aircraft, 6 Vessels Around Itself

Taipei [Taiwan], May 24 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected the presence of four sorties of Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Sunday.

Of the four, three sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern part Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Also Read | Cannes 2026 Closing Ceremony: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Enthrals in Elegant Power Pantsuit With Dramatic Faux Feathers on Red Carpet (Watch Video).

In a post on X, the MND said, "4 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2058352285130903606?s=20

Also Read | Cannes 2026 Winners List: 'Fjord' Takes Home Palme D'Or, 'Minotaur' Wins Grand Prix; Best Director, Best Actress and Best Actor Awards Tied.

Earlier on Saturday, 16 sorties of Taiwan's military aircraft and eight naval vessels were detected.

Of the 16, 13 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "16 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 out of 16 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2057989893725549043?s=20

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)