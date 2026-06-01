Taipei [Taiwan], June 1 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Monday recorded the presence of seven PLAN vessels and four official ships around its territory.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the MND said that it monitored the situation and responded.

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"7 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around #Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. No flight path illustration is provided, as we did not detect #PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan during this timeframe", MND said on X.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2061251382150107241?s=20

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Earlier on Sunday, MND recorded 1 sortie of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships around its territory.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the MND said that it had monitored the situation and responded.

"1 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

Previously in May, US President Donald Trump, in his gaggle with the press at Joint Base Andrews en route to Groton, CT, said that the US will work on the 'Taiwan problem'.

"On Taiwan, I'll speak to everyone. We have that situation very well in hand. We had a great meeting with President Xi; it was amazing actually. We'll work on that Taiwan problem," he said.

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)