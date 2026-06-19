Taipei [Taiwan], June 19 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected the presence of eight Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Friday.

The MND monitored the situation and responded.

Also Read | Who Will Pay USD 300 Billion to Iran for Recovery After War With US-Israel?.

In a post on X, the MND said, "8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded. No flight path illustration is provided, as we did not detect PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan during this timeframe."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2067411975940751637?s=20

Also Read | Who Is Parastoo Ahmadi? Iranian Singer Sentenced to 74 Lashes for Singing Patriotic Song Without Hijab (Watch Video).

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan detected the presence of eight naval vessels around itself.

In a post on X, the MND said, "8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded. No flight path illustration is provided, as we did not detect PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan during this timeframe."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2067411975940751637?s=20

Meanwhile, Focus Taiwan reported how earlier in June, Taiwan's first domestically built submarine departed from the Port of Kaohsiung for its latest round of sea trials that included dive tests.

Citing the Military News Agency, Focus Taiwan said that the trial marked the submarine's 15th sea trial overall and ninth submerged navigation test.

The development comes amid the backdrop of China continuing to increase the intensity of its military activity around Taiwan.

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)