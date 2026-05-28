World News | Taiwan Detects 9 PLA Aircraft Sorties, 6 PLAN Vessels Around Territory

Taipei [Taiwan], May 28 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Thursday recorded 9 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around its territory.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the MND said that these were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today.

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"9 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's central and southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded", the post added.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2059801833032634448?s=20

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On Wednesday, it detected the presence of 10 sorties of Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time).

Earlier on Tuesday, 29 sorties of PLA aircraft, seven vessels and an official ship were around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time).

Earlier on May 21, US President Donald Trump, in his gaggle with the press at Joint Base Andrews en route to Groton, CT, said that the US will work on the 'Taiwan problem'.

"On Taiwan, I'll speak to everyone. We have that situation very well in hand. We had a great meeting with President Xi; it was amazing actually. We'll work on that Taiwan problem," he said.

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)