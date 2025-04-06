Taipei [Taiwan], April 6 (ANI): Taiwan detected seven sorties of Chinese aircraft and seven Chinese naval vessels operating around it as of 6 am (local time) on Sunday, according to a statement by the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defence (MND).

In a post on X, the MND said, "7 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today, 5 out of 7 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On Saturday, Taiwan's MND said that it detected 12 sorties of PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels up until 6 am (local time).

"12 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," MND said in a post on X.

Earlier, the US and EU restated their disapproval of any unilateral alterations to the "status quo" in the Taiwan Strait following China's military's recent series of joint drills around Taiwan, which concluded last night, according to a report by Taipei Times.

US President Donald Trump "emphasises the significance of upholding peace in the Taiwan Strait, advocating for a peaceful resolution to cross-strait issues, and reiterating our disapproval of any unilateral attempts to modify the status quo through force or coercion," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was quoted by the Taipei Times.

US Department of State spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told the Central News Agency that China's confrontational military actions and rhetoric "only escalate tensions and jeopardise the security of the region as well as global prosperity." (ANI)

