Taipei [Taiwan], May 5 (ANI): Witnessing a surge in daily COVID-19 cases, Taiwan on Wednesday recorded 30,035 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases and five new deaths, said Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday.

The five deaths involved two male and three female patients, including a young man in his 20s, Xinhua reported citing the island's CECC.

Also Read | New Mexico Wildfire: US President Joe Biden Declares Raging Wildfires ‘A Major Disaster’.

Taiwan has seen 21 deaths from COVID-19 since this month, reported Xinhua.

To date, Taiwan has reported 232,402 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, 220,737 were local infections. (ANI)

Also Read | Pakistan Witnesses 24% Increase in Militant Attacks in April 2022: Think Tank.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)