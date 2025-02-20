Yilan [Taiwan], February 20 (ANI): Taiwan President William Lai Ching-te on Thursday highlighted the importance of safeguarding Taiwan's democracy and academic independence, urging universities to be vigilant when engaging in exchanges with China, Taipei Times reported.

Speaking at the 2025 National Conference for the University Presidents of Taiwan, Lai emphasised the need to protect the nation's higher education institutions from external influence.

His remarks came during a week when Taiwanese officials raised concerns over efforts by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to exert influence on Taiwanese students.

Authorities recently blacklisted two Chinese universities--Huaqiao University in Xiamen and Quanzhou, along with Jinan University in Guangzhou--citing national security reports that found these institutions operate under the CCP's political warfare bureau.

Additionally, concerns were raised over a recent eight-day educational program in China's Sichuan Province, where Taiwanese students were reportedly exposed to political messaging. During the trip, China's Taiwan Affairs Office Deputy Director Wu Xi urged participants to oppose Taiwanese independence and work toward the broader interests of the Chinese people.

A government official, speaking anonymously, described such initiatives as part of the CCP's "united front" strategy to influence young minds., reported Taipei Times.

At the conference, Lai outlined four key objectives for Taiwan's educational sector: ensuring no student is left behind, fostering collaboration among universities, encouraging academic innovation, and strengthening government support for institutions.

He stressed the importance of equal opportunities for students across all regions, interdisciplinary education, and expanding international experiences. The Taiwan Global Pathfinders Initiative, a NTD 10 billion (USD 306 million) government-funded program, was highlighted as a key effort to provide Taiwanese youth with overseas learning opportunities.

Lai also emphasised the importance of national defence awareness, noting that the Presidential Office had established the Whole-of-Society Defence Resilience Committee to bolster preparedness. Regarding China, he reiterated the need for academic institutions to recognise potential risks and collaborate with the government in safeguarding key technologies, research, and Taiwan's competitive edge., Taipei Times reported.

Taiwan's democratic values and freedoms are "precious" assets that must be protected, Lai said. (ANI)

