Taipei [Taiwan], September 23 (ANI): Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday visited a military base on one of its outlying islands, Penghu, after a recent show of strength by Beijing, in which, scores of Chinese jets had crossed the midline of Taiwan strait.

During the visit, Tsai said that provocations by the People's Liberation Army are disturbing the peace of its area.

"I know that having to face the provocations of the People's Liberation Army surrounding Taiwan, and their actions in disturbing the area's peace, in the situation, everyone's duty at the frontline air defense at Penghu has become heavier," Tsai was quoted as saying by South China Morning Post.

"But I have faith in every individual, that every one of our well-trained air force brothers and sisters is able to lift this heavy responsibility," she added.

China flew as many as 37 aircraft including bomber and fighter jets over the Taiwan Strait following the visit of a US State Department official, which apparently angered Beijing.

According to the SCMP, China regards Taipei as a "breakaway province" and has said that it wouldn't mind using force to claim it. At the same time, Beijing has also accused Washington and Taipei of promoting independence.

On Monday, Taiwan had responded to China's threat to "set off the war", in a cheeky manner.

"How do you deal with a neighbour sending you death threats just for having dinner with friends visiting from afar? Asking for a friend," Taiwan Presidential Office Spokesperson tweeted.

This statement followed the threat issued by the Chinese mouthpiece Global Times after US Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Keith Krach had visited Taipei.

"Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen, who pledged deeper ties with the US at a dinner for a visiting senior State Department official, is clearly playing with fire. If any act of her provocation violates the Anti-Secession Law of China, a war will be set off and Tsai will be wiped out," wrote Global Times.

During Krach's visit, Tsai Ing-wen had pledged deeper ties with the US.According to an official statement, Taiwan President has committed collaboration with the US to strengthen ties. (ANI)

