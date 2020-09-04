Taipei [Taiwan], September 4 (ANI): Taiwan on Friday dismissed reports that a Chinese Su-35 fighter jet has been shot down by its air defence systems and termed it fake news.

"In response to rumours online that claim a Chinese Su-35 fighter jet had been shot down by Taiwan air defence systems, #ROCAirForce would like to categorically state this is fake news. We urge netizens to not spread it and strongly condemn this malicious act," said Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense in a tweet.

Also Read | Charlie Hebdo’s Republication of Cartoons of Prophet Muhammad A ‘Provocation’, is ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’, Says Iran.

The Ministry in a statement said Air Force Command pointed out that it strongly condemns such malicious acts by deliberately creating and disseminating false information on the Internet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)