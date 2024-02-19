Taiwan reinstitutes NBC gas chamber training as compulsory military service, extends to 1 yr

Taipei [Taiwan], February 19 (ANI): In a significant move to bolster Taiwan's military preparedness, a cohort of new conscripts underwent nuclear, biological, and chemical (NBC) training inside a gas chamber for the first time in over a decade, Focus Taiwan reported.

This development comes in the wake of the recent decision to reinstate Taiwan's compulsory military service to a full year, as opposed to the four-month period implemented in 2013.

The training session, held at Cheng Kung Lin Base in Taichung, aimed to familiarise the soldiers with the proper usage of gas masks. The conscripts were initially instructed on the correct method of wearing their masks before entering the chamber - a confined space resembling a classroom. Military instructors meticulously ensured that each conscript's mask was securely in place, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

Once inside, the conscripts, clad in protective gear, gathered around a burner emitting tear gas. The primary objectives were to instil confidence in the conscripts regarding their NBC protective equipment and to expose them to the effects of tear gas on their skin. Following this experience, a group of volunteers was invited to re-enter the chamber without their masks, providing them with firsthand exposure to tear gas. The volunteers emerged with teary eyes and coughing, promptly instructed to use cool water to alleviate irritation.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) stated that gas chamber training was a standard practice for all conscripts during boot camp until the compulsory military service period was truncated to four months in 2013. With the recent reinstatement of the one-year military service program starting January 1, 2024, the MND reintroduced the gas chamber drill.

The conscripts in Taichung became the first batch in 11 years to undergo this type of training for a year of military service in Taiwan.

The decision to extend compulsory military service to a full year primarily targeted individuals born on or after January 1, 2005. Those born before this date continue to serve a four-month term. The rationale behind this move, as articulated by Taiwan's government, is to enhance the nation's combat readiness in response to perceived threats from China.

In addition to the gas chamber training, Taiwan's military has undertaken various measures to modernize and reinforce its capabilities. These include updating training regimens, providing conscripts with new helmets and bulletproof vests, and acquiring new mortars, cannons, and machine guns. The one-year compulsory service will comprise eight weeks of boot camp followed by an assignment with a designated unit in various branches of the armed forces, tailored to each individual's skills.

As of 2021, Taiwan's military predominantly relies on a volunteer force of approximately 215,000 individuals, with conscripts serving in supportive roles, Focus Taiwan reported. (ANI)

