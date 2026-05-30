World News | Taiwan Rejects China's Unification Agenda as Public Support for Sovereignty Remains Strong

Taipei [Taiwan], May 30 (ANI): A recent survey commissioned by Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has revealed overwhelming public opposition to China's "one country, two systems" framework, highlighting growing resistance to China's efforts to influence Taiwan's future.

The poll found that nearly nine out of ten respondents believe Taiwan's destiny should be determined solely by its 23 million citizens, as reported by The Taipei Times.

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According to The Taipei Times, the survey, conducted by Ipsos following recent meetings involving Chinese President Xi Jinping and senior political figures, highlighted widespread scepticism toward Beijing's claims over Taiwan.

Nearly 80 per cent of respondents rejected China's description of Taiwan as merely a local authority or special administrative region rather than the Republic of China. Public resistance to Chinese rule was even more pronounced regarding unification.

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Approximately 87 per cent of those surveyed opposed accepting Beijing's proposal of "peaceful unification" under the "one country, two systems" model, citing concerns over the potential loss of democratic freedoms and self-governance under Chinese Communist Party control. The findings also showed strong disapproval of Beijing's attempts to limit Taiwan's international engagement. More than 82 per cent criticised China's efforts to obstruct President William Lai's diplomatic visit to Eswatini last month.

Support for preserving the current cross-strait status quo remained high, with nearly 86 per cent describing it as Taiwan's most pressing priority. In addition, 72.6 per cent agreed that the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China are separate entities that are not subordinate to one another. A majority also backed increasing defence spending amid continuing tensions across the Taiwan Strait, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

Meanwhile, the MAC renewed warnings urging followers of the religious movement I-Kuan Tao to avoid travelling to China after multiple members were reportedly detained there since early 2024. Taiwanese authorities cited at least 17 cases involving arrests or detentions, including incidents in Fujian and Guangdong provinces, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

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