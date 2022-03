Taipei [Taiwan], March 20 (ANI): Taiwan reported 121 new COVID-19 cases, including three locally transmitted infections and 118 imported cases, the island's disease monitoring agency said on Sunday.

Of the new local infections, two were connected to a cluster involving a wedding in Chiayi, and the third was reported in Tainan, Xinhua reported citing the agency.

Notably, Taiwan reported 126 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, marking the highest daily number of cases originating overseas since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the country has reported 21,905 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, including 15,503 local infections. (ANI)

