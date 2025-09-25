Taipei [Taiwan], September 25 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected one Chinese military vessel and five naval vessels around its territorial waters as of 6 am on Thursday (local time).

The ministry stated that 1 out of 1 sorties entered Taiwan's northern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND said, "1 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 1 sorties entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan detected a Chinese military vessel around its territorial waters as of 6 am on Wednesday (local time).

In a post on X, the MND said, "1 PLAN vessel operating around #Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. Illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe."

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space. Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness. (ANI)

