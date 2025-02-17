Taipei [Taiwan], February 17 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that a Canadian frigate sailed through Taiwan Strait from south to north on Sunday. It was the first such instance in 2025, according to Taiwanese authorities.

The Taiwan's MND said it was closely monitoring surrounding airspace and waters as the ship transited the Taiwan Strait, Central News Agency (CNA) reported. In response to Canada's action, Taiwan took appropriate measures.

In a post on X, Taiwan MND stated, "A Canadian frigate transited the Taiwan Strait from south to north today. During this period, the #ROCArmedForces maintained full control over the surrounding sea and airspace, with the situation remaining normal."

Meanwhile, the Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said that the Canadian vessel which transited the Taiwan Strait was the Halifax-class frigate Ottawa, according to CNA report.

In a statement, Taiwan's MOFA noted that it was the first time that a Canadian vessel transited in 2025 and sixth one involving Canada after the country released its Indo-Pacific Strategy in 2022.

Taiwan's MOFA noted that Canadian frigate's transit showcased Canada's commitment to upholding peace and freedom in the strait, which is international waters, Central News Agency reported. The Royal Canadian Navy and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) have not yet issued a statement on the transit. (ANI)

