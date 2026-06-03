Taipei [Taiwan], June 3 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Wednesday reported 18 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 6 official ships operating around its territory.

In a post on X, the MND said that 14 of the 18 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part ADIZ.

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"Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 14 out of 18 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded", the post said.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2061976162872754205?s=20

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Taiwan on Tuesday recorded the presence of 8 PLAN vessels, 5 official ships and 7 sorties of PLA aircraft.

"7 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 5 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 7 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded", MND said.

Earlier, on Monday, it recorded the presence of seven PLAN vessels and four official ships around its territory.

Previously in May, US President Donald Trump, in his gaggle with the press at Joint Base Andrews en route to Groton, CT, said that the US will work on the 'Taiwan problem'.

"On Taiwan, I'll speak to everyone. We have that situation very well in hand. We had a great meeting with President Xi; it was amazing actually. We'll work on that Taiwan problem," he said.

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)